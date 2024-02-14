An attorney should be censured for engaging in an improper sexual relationship with a client, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board. Sami Ziad Azhari of Chicago was charged with a single count of beginning a sexual relationship with a client after the client-lawyer relationship commenced, in violation of Rule 1.8(j).In the hearing board’s report and recommendation, filed Tuesday, it found the administrator proved by clear and convincing evidence that Azhari engaged in the …