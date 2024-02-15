An attorney should be suspended for falsifying internal emails at the company where he was employed, according to the Illinois Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Eddy Copot was charged with a single count of engaging in dishonest conduct by falsifying emails to make it appear as though they came from his supervisor, in violation of Illinois Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4(c). Copot denied falsifying the emails or committing misconduct. In the hearing board’s report and recommendation, filed Wednesday …