An attorney who attempted to have a former client killed should stay disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Jason W. Smiekel, a former partner at Mohr, Hill & Smiekel, P.C., was disbarred on consent in 2013 after being convicted the previous year of using a facility of interstate commerce during the commission of a murder for hire.Between 2008 and 2011, Smiekel and his firm represented Brian Hegg in a parentage matter and a subsequent custody matter …