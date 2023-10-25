An attorney who misrepresented his trial experience while applying for two prominent positions should be suspended for one year, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Scott I. Jacobson was charged with two counts of engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.Jacobson, who currently works as a law clerk for the 2nd District Appellate Court, allegedly made misrepresentations in his application for an associate judge position for the 22nd …