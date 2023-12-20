An attorney who continued to represent clients while suspended should be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Chinyere A. Ogoke was charged with knowingly making false statements to a tribunal, engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation and engaging in the unauthorized practice of law.In July 2020, Ogoke allegedly met with two clients and obtained their signatures to consent for his representation of them on a Department of …