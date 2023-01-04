An attorney who violated a court order by sending privileged documents to an expert witness should be censured rather than suspended, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board.The review board rejected an appeal of the sanction from the administrator, who had asked it to recommend a 30-day suspension.James P. Ginzkey of Ginzkey Law Office was the subject of a one-count complaint from the administrator, charging him with knowingly disobeying an obligation under the rules of a …