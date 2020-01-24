Chicago attorney John J. “Jocko” Muldoon Jr., someone who never forgot that sometimes everyone needs a lawyer, died at his home on Jan. 6 at the age of 89.A lifelong Chicagoan, Muldoon graduated from University of Notre Dame in 1951 and returned home to earn his law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1956. He began his career in the city of Chicago’s Office of Corporation Counsel that same year. The following year he married Rosemary Kirby with whom he would raise seven children.Before leaving the …