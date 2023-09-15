A law firm sufficiently demonstrated the breakdown of a relationship with a former client and was wrongfully denied the opportunity to pursue fees, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the attorneys were entitled to recover fees on a quantum meruit basis.Justice Nathaniel R. Howse delivered the judgment of the court.F. Ned Dikmen hired attorneys William D. Kelly, James J. Karras, Joseph A. Neveril and Matthew Karras of Kelly & Karras, Ltd. to represent him in a dispute …