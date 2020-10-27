A new legal clinic caters to the unique legal challenges many in Chicago’s Asian American community have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Chicago attorneys Eric Zhi and Erica Yang launched a new, free legal clinic — Lawyers Helping Our Community — in conjunction with Chicago Volunteer Legal Services to provide assistance to the Chinese American and broader Asian American communities.Zhi, an associate in the real estate group at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and Yang, an associate in the …