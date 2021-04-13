“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.”Those words from boxing legend Muhammed Ali summed up his belief about philanthropy and giving back to the community, and they are words his son-in-law, Chicago attorney Mike Joyce strives to live by.Joyce has been helping the community for 30 years as the founder of two youth boxing programs. After a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joyce and fellow attorney John Chwarzynski Jr., are looking to raise money for the youth …