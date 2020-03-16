An autistic student who alleges he was harassed by school administrators because of his disability is not required to seek relief through administrative procedures before he may pursue a lawsuit, a federal judge held.

In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. declined to dismiss the discrimination suit file on behalf of the student — proceeding under the name “John Doe” — against Township High School District 214 in the northwest suburbs under the Rehabilitation Act.

The Rehabilitation Act does not mandate that plaintiffs exhaust any administrative remedies before turning to the courts for relief, Dow wrote.

Doe has been diagnosed with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, social anxiety and learning disabilities.

Doe began his freshman year at Buffalo Grove High School in 2016.

In a suit filed on his behalf, Doe alleged he was harassed by Kevin Schrammel, the school’s dean of students.

Schrammel repeatedly disciplined him for walking too fast and sitting alone during free periods, Doe alleges, causing him to miss class.

One day during his freshman year, Doe alleges, Schrammel and an armed Buffalo Grove police officer pulled him out of his physical education class.

Schrammel and the officer interrogated him, but refused to explain why they were questioning him, Doe contends.

He maintains the two men then searched his locker in view of other students.

He later learned students had heard a rumor that there was going to be a mass shooting at the school, Doe alleges, and suspected he was the would-be assailant.

After discovering he had been questioned, students spread rumors about him on social media and bullied him, Doe contends.

On two separate incidents, he contends, he was disciplined by Schrammel for either debating gun control with his classmates or being present when a debate occurred.

Doe contends school officials did nothing to help him.

Doe’s mother filed the suit against District 214 on his behalf in May 2019. The district filed its motion to dismiss the following month.

In his opinion, Dow conceded the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act — unlike the Rehabilitation Act — does have an exhaustion requirement.

But Dow rejected District 214’s argument that although Doe sued under the Rehabilitation Act, he is actually seeking relief under the Illinois Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA.

The act provides federal funds to states that agree to offer a “free appropriate public education” to students with physical or intellectual disabilities.

Such an education includes instruction tailored to the particular student’s needs and support services that will allow the student to benefit from the instruction.

An individualized education program sets out the details of the plan to provide the student with a free appropriate public education.

Parents unhappy with the education their child is receiving may sue the school district under the U.S. Constitution or statutes that include the Rehabilitation Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But if they are seeking relief that is also available under the Disabilities Education Act, parents must first exhaust their administrative remedies to the same extent that would be required if the suit was brought under the IDEA.

In its motion to dismiss Doe’s suit for failure to state a claim, District 214 maintained Doe is actually challenging District 214’s purported failure to provide him with a free appropriate public education.

The district pointed to the allegations in Doe’s suit to support its argument.

The suit contends District 214 routinely targeted students with disabilities with “harassment, unwanted negative attention and discipline.”

The district’s actions caused Doe to “fall behind in most of his classes,” the suit alleges.

The suit also alleges the district’s actions denied Doe “the same access, use and enjoyment of education as other students” because of his autism and other disabilities.

Quoting Fry v. Napoleon Community Schools, 127 S.Ct. 743 (2017), Dow wrote courts must look at “the substance of, rather than the labels used in, the plaintiff’s complaint” to determine whether the plaintiff is challenging the purported denial of a free appropriate public education.

“Here, John’s injuries from being pulled out and punished ‘reach beyond a misdiagnosis or failure to provide appropriate remedial casebook’ and therefore do not implicate the IDEA,” Dow wrote, quoting Houston County Board of Education, 877 F.3d 979 (11th Cir. 2017) (per curiam).

Dow issued his ruling March 6 in Jane Doe v. Township High School District 214, No. 19 C 3052.

The Does are represented by Andres J. Gallegos and Jennifer M. Sender , both of Robbins, Salomon & Patt Ltd.

Neither Gallegos nor Sender could be reached for comment.

The lead attorney for the school district is Michael E. Kujawa of Schain Banks Kenny & Schwartz Ltd.

“District 214 adamantly denies the allegations in plaintiff’s complaint and looks forward to prevailing in this case either by dispositive motion or jury verdict,” Kujawa said in a statement.