An insurance company did more than enough when it gave customers holding auto policies a one-time payment of $50 and a 10% cut in their premiums for six months, a federal judge held.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah threw out a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing American Family Insurance Co. of reaping an unfair windfall during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of reduced traffic and fewer insurance claims.Shah rejected the argument that American Family breached its duty of fair dealing …