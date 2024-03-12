Insurance Institute for Highway Safety ratings are closely followed by automakers, which often make changes to comply with them. — AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, FileDETROIT — Most electronic systems that take on some driving tasks for humans don’t adequately make sure drivers are paying attention, and they don’t issue strong enough warnings or take other actions to make drivers behave, according to an insurance industry study published Tuesday.Only one of 14 partially automated systems tested by the …