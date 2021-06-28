A federal judge declined to throw out a $731,000 award made to a man who served 23 months in an Illinois prison after completing his sentence.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly denied prison employee Brenda Sigler’s motions for judgment on the pleadings or a new trial in the lawsuit Walter Brzowski filed against her.The jury that served in the trial of the suit found that Sigler, the supervisor of the records office at Pontiac Correctional Center, violated Brzowski’s Eighth Amendment rights in …