The difficulty of administering employees’ FMLA leave requests got even more complicated with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling in Ziccarelli v. Dart. The court held that employers may be held liable for violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act for simply discouraging employees from taking protected leave — outright denial of an employee’s leave request is not required in order to trigger a viable cause of action under 29 U.S.C. Sec. 2615(a)(1).The Ziccarelli case (No. 19-3435 …