SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Darren Bailey asked a southern Illinois judge Wednesday to find Gov. J.B. Pritzker in indirect civil contempt for violating a ruling last month that voided every emergency executive order issued by Pritzker since April 8.The Xenia representative’s petition for adjudication of indirect civil contempt was filed in Clay County by Bailey’s attorney, Thomas G. DeVore, who has since April litigated against Pritzker’s executive authority exercised in response to the coronavirus pandemic. DeVore is a …