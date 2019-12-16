This is the first of a two-part column. The second part will be published on Tuesday.Glenda Baillie and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul disagreed on whether she was entitled to a 20% “fractional interest discount” when calculating the estate tax owed by her late husband John Baillie’s estate for three parcels of farmland John and Glenda owned as joint tenants.Federal law provides the framework for calculating the state tax on real estate owned by spouses as joint tenants. And based on Section 2040 …