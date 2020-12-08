Judge Robert Balanoff was appointed Monday as the acting presiding judge of the Cook County Circuit Court Child Protection Division.Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans tabbed Balanoff to the position which was left open when Presiding Judge Patricia M. Martin announced her retirement. Balanoff became a circuit judge in 2004 and has served in the Child Protection Division since July 2005.“In his 16 years on the bench, Judge Balanoff has been praised for his fairness, compassion, and his handling of difficult cases. I know from his …