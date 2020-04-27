Rebecca R. Pallmeyer

A federal judge loosened the requirements for independent and third-party candidates in Illinois to get their names on the Nov. 3 ballot.

In a written opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer noted the Illinois Election Code requires such candidates to collect the physical signatures of thousands of voters and submit their nominating petitions by June 22.

But Gov. J.B. Pritzker placed strict limits on public gatherings in the stay-at-home order he issued March 20 in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, Pallmeyer wrote.

This situation, she wrote, leaves independent and third-party candidates facing a “nearly insurmountable hurdle” as they try to get on the general election ballot.

Pallmeyer issued a preliminary injunction at the request of the Libertarian Party of Illinois and the Illinois Green Party as well as several party officials and independent and party candidates.

The order allows candidates who ran on the Libertarian Party or Green Party tickets in either the 2016 or 2018 general election to be placed on the ballot without filing nominating petitions.

Other candidates who do not belong to “established” political parties need to obtain only 10% of the number of signatures the law requires for their petitions.

Candidates may collect electronic signatures in addition to physical signatures and may submit photocopies of their petitions.

Circulators are not required to include a notarized statement at the bottom of each sheet indicating when the sheet was circulated and certifying the signatures are genuine.

The deadline for filing completed petitions is pushed to Aug. 7, and the filing period begins July 31.

The injunction applies only to independent and third party, or new party, candidates and only in this year’s general election.

Pallmeyer wrote the injunction includes some provisions sought by the plaintiffs and some provisions proposed by Pritzker and members of the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Pallmeyer issued the injunction on Thursday, the day Pritzker announced he would extend his stay-at-home order from the end of April to the end of May.

Pallmeyer ruled on the motion for injunctive relief as emergency judge. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle.

The plaintiffs filed their lawsuit on April 2, maintaining the restrictions to ballot access they face violate the equal protection clause and the First Amendment right to associate.

They asked that certain election code requirements be eliminated or modified because of the coronavirus pandemic and Pritzker’s orders shutting down much of the state.

Kyle K. Kopitke, who wants to run for president as an independent, intervened in the case on April 17.

Citing Anderson v. Celebrezze, 460 U.S. 780 (1983), and Burdick v. Takushi, 504 U.S. 428 (1992), Pallmeyer wrote courts determine the constitutionality of a ballot access restriction by weighing the extent of the alleged injury to the plaintiff’s rights against the state’s interests.

Ballot access restrictions serve a state’s interest in “avoiding confusion, deception and even frustration of the democratic process at the general election,” Pallmeyer wrote, quoting Jenness v. Fortson, 403 U.S. 431 (1971).

And she wrote the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has held several times that “minimum signature requirements for ballot access under the Illinois Election Code are constitutional.”

But the independent candidates and Libertarian and Green parties are not challenging the constitutionality of those restrictions “in a vacuum,” Pallmeyer wrote.

“Rather,” she wrote, “[p]laintiffs have requested emergency injunctive relief on the ground that the extraordinary circumstances arising from COVID-19, combined with the ballot access restrictions, violate their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.”

And the order giving ballot access to independent and third-party candidates who previously qualified and relaxing the signature requirements for others, Pallmeyer wrote, “establishes a measurable standard that the [s]tate can use to determine which candidates are eligible to be placed on the ballot in the unique context of this election.”

The case is Libertarian Party of Illinois, et al. v. J.B. Pritzker, et al., No. 20 C 2112.

The plaintiffs are represented by sole practitioner Scott K. Summers of Harvard, Ill.; Mark R. Brown of Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio; and Oliver B. Hall of the Center for Competitive Democracy in Washington, D.C.

“Chief Judge Pallmeyer’s order today is well-reasoned and firmly grounded in Supreme Court precedent,” Hall said in a statement Thursday.

“It grants the relief necessary not only to protect the plaintiffs’ core constitutional rights, but also the right of all Illinois voters to cast their votes effectively in the November 2020 general election.”

Kopitke is represented by Samuel J. Cahnman of the Law Office of Samuel J. Cahnman in Springfield.

Cahnman said democracy was “the big winner” in the case.

“Voters are supposed to have the final say on who governs them, but they don’t if their choices are restricted to the two major parties, and in many races in Illinois there is only one candidate, so voters have no choice at all,” Cahnman said in a statement.

“Judge Pallmeyer did an excellent job of balancing the interests, providing independent and 3rd party candidates a doable way to get on the ballot in light of the COVID-19 restrictions.”

The lead attorneys for the defendants are Illinois Assistant Attorney General Erin E. Walsh and Michael J. Kasper of Kasper & Nottage P.C.

“We are reviewing the judge’s opinion and evaluating our options in consultation with the Board of Elections and the Governor’s office,” spokeswoman Annie Thompson of the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.