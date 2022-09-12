MILAN — Three Americans, including University of Chicago law and music professors, were among winners of this year’s Balzan Prize, announced Monday, for their work in the fields of moral philosophy, musicology and biotechnology.Martha Nussbaum, a philosopher and scholar at the University of Chicago, won for “her transformative reconception of the goals of social justice, both globally and locally,” the Balzan Foundation said in its citation.She is the Ernst Freund Distinguished Service Professor of …