Where a party receives a check with no apparent irregularities and pays the amount indicated to the holder, that party becomes a holder in due course and has the right to be compensated from the entity from which the check is drawn.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated in part a decision from Lake County Associate Judge Patricia L. Cornell.Christopher Jones was issued a paper check by Propane Pete LLC (Propane Pete) d/b/a Kangaroo Propane for $990. Jones electronically deposited the check into his …