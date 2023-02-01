Where the definition of a transfer for the purposes of bankruptcy law was controlled by federal, rather than state law, bankruptcy court decision was reversed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Chief Bankruptcy Judge Robert E. Grant, Northern District of Indiana.Trustees in bankruptcy can recover some transfers made to outside parties during the 90 days before the debtor files a petition. Isaiah Harris filed bankruptcy. In the 90 days prior to his filing, Harris had paid $3,700 to Creditmax …