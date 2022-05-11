Where an impoundment lien on a vehicle is considered a judicial lien for the purposes of petitioner’s bankruptcy proceeding.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Andrea R. Wood, Northern District of Illinois.Outstanding debt for Chicago traffic tickets exceeds $1.8 billion. On average, the city issues around 3 million tickets a year. Aggressive ticketing practices may push many drivers into bankruptcy. When a vehicle owner’s parking-ticket debt accumulates, the city has the legal right to …