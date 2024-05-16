Where question of whether bankruptcy court had power to set amount of tax penalties owed by debtor turned on whether penalty dispute qualified as “related to” bankruptcy for purposes of jurisdiction under Sec. 1334.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge William T. Lawrence, Southern District of Indiana.In 2013, the IRS demanded that Donald and Kimberly Bush pay $107,000 in taxes, plus $80,000 in fraud penalties, for tax years 2009, 2010 and 2011. The Bushes petitioned the Tax Court …