Where debtor provided no support for accountant’s estimates that debtor’s assets exceeded liabilities, debtor lacked standing to challenge bankruptcy court’s approval of trustee’s motion to settle outstanding civil suit.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer, Northern District of Illinois.In 2014, Michael S. Helmstetter filed a lawsuit in state court against his former employers, Kingdom Chevrolet, Inc. and Western Avenue Nissan, Inc., and their majority shareholder …