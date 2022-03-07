Where arbitrator awarded former unmarried partner amount calculated on the basis of increase in plaintiff’s retirement savings during the course of relationship, the award was a money judgment dischargeable in bankruptcy, not an interest in propertyThe 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Holly A. Brady, Northern District of Indiana.Elizabeth Anne Harshaw and Donald Harshaw were married for 25 years but divorced in 1996. The couple got back together shortly after but separated again in 2013. …