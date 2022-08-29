Where contract between debtor and creditor called for attorney’s fees, bankruptcy court did not err in allowing amendment of claim after confirmation of plan to include attorney’s fees.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge David W. Dugan, Southern District of Illinois.In June 2019, Ryan Laney and Second Chance Auto entered into a Retail Installment Contract and Security Agreement under which Laney financed a 2007 Ford Edge from Second Chance. Under the contract, Laney agreed to pay the …