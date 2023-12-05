Where Rooker-Feldman did not apply when bankruptcy petitioner objected to filing of claim by creditor in unresolved state court litigation, and bankruptcy judge determined that creditor’s merger of interests extinguished the debt.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, Northern District of Illinois.More than 10 years ago, John Fliss, Larry Wojciak, and Mark Barr went into business together. They took out a $200,000 secured loan from a bank as working capital for their two …