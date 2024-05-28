Where Chapter 13 of the Bankruptcy Code did not specify trustee should deduct fee before returning pre-confirmation payments to debtor when plan was not confirmed, trustee was required to return all of the payments without deducting their fee.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Bankruptcy Judge Timothy A. Barnes, Northern District of Illinois.Edward Johnson petitioned for bankruptcy relief under Chapter 13 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. While his case was pending before the court, he made …