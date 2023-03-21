Where bankruptcy court did not err in imposing sanctions after determining that creditor flagrantly violated confirmation order when it pursued pre-petition claims against debtor company’s successor-in-interest.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Ronald A. Guzman, Northern District of Illinois.In the early 2000s, Kimball Hill Inc. entered land development agreements with municipalities in Illinois. As part of those agreements, Kimball Hill contracted separately with Fidelity and Deposit …