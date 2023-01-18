Where $400,000 of worker’s compensation settlement was set aside to pay medical bills for claimant, settlement agreement created express trust, and claimant could not exempt that money from his bankruptcy estate, as he did not have title to it.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Brett H. Ludwig, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Rodney Ryan sought worker’s compensation benefits for an alleged workplace injury. When his employer denied his claim, he contested the denial before the Wisconsin worker …