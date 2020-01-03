Where making a claim in bankruptcy did not block recovery from a jointly responsible third party in a separate suit, the lower court order was reversed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle.TRUMPF Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of an international business, makes specialty tools such as precision laser cutters. TRUMPF sells many of its products at trade shows. It hired Lynch Exhibits to handle its appearance at the 2017 FABTECH show in Chicago. Lynch then …