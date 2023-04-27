Michael Leroy Tarrant was diagnosed with cancer on Dec. 1, 2017, two years after his debts were wiped out in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. But in November 2022 — shortly after the U.S. Trustee in Central Illinois was notified that Tarrant had received a settlement offer of $105,000 in litigation against the manufacturer of the herbicide Roundup — the UST asked Bankruptcy Judge Mary P. Gorman to reopen the case.The UST’s reasoning was that Tarrant “must have been exposed to Roundup for a number of years before his 2017 …