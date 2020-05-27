Where another plaintiff’s suit of a defendant has been subject to an injunction under Section 105 of the Bankruptcy Code, the injunction is specific to the parties and case, and does not toll the statute of limitations or statute of repose for a potential plaintiff not party to the injunction.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Thomas Mulroy.

Ritchie Capital Management LLC, along with a number of other organizations including Rhone Holding II Ltd., Ritchie Multi-Strategy Global Ltd., RCM Aries Holding Ltd., (collectively, plaintiffs) are a group of investment companies and entities who invested in an assortment of hedge funds collectively called the Lancelot Funds, run by Greg Bell. The Lancelot Funds were heavily invested in Petters Company Inc., which went bankrupt in 2008 following the arrest of Thomas Petters for fraud and money laundering. The Lancelot Funds filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Oct. 20, 2008.

Several investors in the Lancelot Funds, including one group of investors referred to as McKinley, filed suit against McGladrey & Pullen LLP, (McGladrey) a firm involved with auditing the Petters Company, but the plaintiffs were not among them. However, the bank enforced an automatic stay on the suit, ruling that the claims against McGladrey were property of the bankruptcy estate. The court noted that claimants like McKinley may only pursue claims if the trustee abandons the suit and the bankruptcy court grants permission. The injunction order was dissolved on Sept. 15, 2015.

On May 12, 2017, the plaintiffs filed suit against McGladrey, alleging nine counts including negligent and fraudulent misrepresentation, fraud, fraudulent concealment and civil conspiracy, and sought over $900 million in damages. McGladrey sought dismissal under the statute of limitations, since it had been nine years since the last alleged wrongful act, past both the two-year statute of limitations and the five-year statute of repose. The circuit court granted dismissal. The plaintiffs appealed.

On appeal, the plaintiffs argue that the bankruptcy filing and injunction were a statutory prohibition on filing suit, and therefore tolled the statute of limitations and statute of repose until Spet. 15, 2015, when it was dissolved, leaving the Plaintiffs until Sept. 15, 2017 to file. The appellate court disagreed. The appellate court noted that the bankruptcy suit itself did not impose an automatic stay, and that the injunction order against McKinley was specific to that group of investors, noting that other investors had since attempted to file suit against McGladrey and not been sanctioned, but instead received a separate injunction as they were not deemed to be covered by the stay or injunction in place.

Because the plaintiffs weren’t subject to an automatic stay or the injunction put in place against McKinley, the statute of limitations and statute of repose did not toll for them, meaning their filing in 2017 was untimely, being nine years after the last alleged wrongful act.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court.

Ritchie Capital Management LLC, et al. v. McGladrey & Pullen LLP, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 180806

Writing for the court: Justice Cynthia Y. Cobbs

Concurring: Justices David W. Ellis and Nathaniel R. Howse Jr.

Released: April 22, 2020