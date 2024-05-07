Debtors who make payments to the bankruptcy trustee under their proposed Chapter 13 repayment plans are entitled to the return of the entire amount of money if the plan is not confirmed, a federal appeals court ruled.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument that the U.S. Bankruptcy Code allows trustees in that situation to take their statutory fee from the payments they received before they return the remaining funds to the debtor.Instead, Section 1326(b)(2) of the code mandates that Chapter 13 trustees …