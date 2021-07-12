A man who was paralyzed for life after being forcibly removed by the employees of a Plano bar was awarded a $51.6 million verdict June 30 by a Kendall Co. jury. The award is higher than any previously reported Kendall Co. verdict, according to John L. Kirkton, editor of Jury Verdict Reporter, a product of Law Bulletin Media. On Nov. 14, 2015, Logan Bland was a customer at Q Bar, which is operated by Q West Inc. According to his attorneys — John M. Power and Sara M. Davis of Cogan & Power P.C. and Daniel K. Cetina of …