A bar did not violate its duty of care to a customer who fell down its staircase, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 5th District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff did not properly establish that a defective condition of the staircase caused her to fall and that the bar did not have a duty to both warn her about dangers of the stairs and assist her in ascending and descending the stairs.Justice Thomas M. Welch delivered the judgment of the court.Lori Ann Schnaare sued Bubby & Sissy’s, Inc …