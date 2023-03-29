A state appellate panel upheld a grant of summary judgment in favor of bar owners who were accused of premises liability by three men who were shot by a rival motorcycle club member in a fight outside the establishment. In a non-precedential Rule 23 order Monday, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court declined to revive claims brought by Juan Flores and his wife, Yomary; Augusto Montijo and Daniel Elliston against the owners of Zachary’s for Cocktails in Jefferson Park.Justice Michael B. Hyman delivered the judgment …