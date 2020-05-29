Doug Conomy Michael A. Carrillo

After weeks apart from each other while working from home, employees and staff from Barnes & Thornburg’s Chicago office worked together to gather funds to combat hunger.

The firm’s managing partner, Michael A. Carrillo, sent out an email on April 14 encouraging donations toward the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

By the next day, nearly $19,000 was raised by the team. As of early May, the drive surpassed $24,000, Carrillo said in an interview.

“It was a trickle-up idea,” he said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic reached Chicago in March, leadership at the Chicago office got requests from staff and attorneys on ways they could help others in the community facing health and financial crises.

Doug Conomy, the office administrator, brought forward a few ideas to consider. GCFD was ultimately selected for the fundraiser since the firm routinely visited there each quarter during normal times for volunteer outings.

Conomy and Carrillo, in an interview, both celebrated that a majority of firm colleagues participated in the drive.

“It’s hard to get 63% of people to show up to anything,” Conomy said. “People wanted to give back.”

“This was something for all of us to rally behind,” Carrillo added.

As public health measures continue to disrupt daily life, the two said the firm will keep looking for ways to support the community.

With a statewide restriction on group gatherings, Barnes & Thornburg has saved on event-planning costs. That money can go toward new purposes, they said.

“As much as it helps our budget, we’re also trying to find a way to make that helpful for the community.”

As of early May, the firm had not announced layoffs or salary adjustments, and billing hours remained close to the pre-pandemic target, Carrillo said.

Conomy said other offices in the 20-city operation had also done similar charity efforts.

“It’s really cool to see people are looking for ways to contribute, who are able to,” he said.