LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett told attendees at a judicial conference in Wisconsin on Monday that she welcomed public scrutiny of the court. But she stopped short of commenting on whether she thinks the court should change how it operates in the face of recent criticism.Barrett did not offer any opinion, or speak directly about, recent calls for the justices to institute an official code of conduct.Barrett took questions from Diane Sykes, chief judge of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court …