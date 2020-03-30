When an insurance company wrongfully denies coverage, a policyholder has several claims against the insurance company, including breach of contract, declaratory judgment and statutory relief under Section 155 of the Illinois Insurance Code (215 ILCS 5/155). But those are not all the policyholder’s claims. A policyholder may also have a claim under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act (815 ILCS 505/1).

To state a claim under the Consumer Fraud Act, the policyholder must allege: (1) a deceptive act or practice by the insurance company (2) the insurance company’s intent that the policyholder rely on the deception (3) the deception occurs during a course of conduct involving trade or commerce and (4) actual damages to the policyholder proximately caused by the deception. Burress-Taylor v. American Security Insurance Co., 2012 IL App (1st) 110554, ¶ 29; Gen. Ins. Co. of Am. v. Clark Mali Corp., No. 08-2787, 2010 WL 1286076, at *4 (N.D. Ill. Mar. 30, 2010). The remedies available to a policyholder under the Consumer Fraud Act are significant and include compensatory and punitive damages and an award of attorneys’ fees (815 ILCS 505/10a).

The key to a policyholder’s claim is to allege that the insurance company’s deceptive act or practice is based on conduct separate and independent from the allegations that support the policyholder’s other claims. In Avery v. State Farm Mut. Auto. Ins. Co., the Illinois Supreme Court held that breach of a promise in an insurance policy is not actionable under the Consumer Fraud Act. See 216 Ill. 2d 100, 169 (2005). In other words, the Consumer Fraud Act claim cannot be a breach of contract claim “dressed-up” in the language of fraud. Turner v. Orthopedic and Shoulder Center, S.C., 2017 IL App (4th) 160552, ¶ 45. Thus, only allegations that are “separate and independent” of the breach of contract allegations may provide a basis for a Consumer Fraud Act claim. Burress-Taylor, 2012 IL App (1st) 110554, ¶ 31.

In Burress-Taylor, the appellate court held that the policyholder stated a claim for violation of the Consumer Fraud Act. Id. at ¶ 34. The policyholder’s breach of contract and Section 155 claims concerned the insurance company’s refusal to pay for the policyholder’s property loss. Id. at ¶ 2. In contrast, the Consumer Fraud Act claim concerned the insurance company’s failure to inform the policyholder within the insurance policy’s one-year limitations period of the resolution of a dispute with a separate insurance company over the policyholder’s property claim. Id. at ¶ 32. The appellate court held that the insurance company’s alleged deceptive conduct was “separate and independent” of the allegations that supported the breach of contract and Section 155 claims, and therefore the policyholder stated a Consumer Fraud Act claim. Id. at ¶¶ 31-32.

Other Illinois decisions shed light on how a policyholder may allege a Consumer Fraud Act claim against an insurance company. In General Insurance Co. of America v. Clark Mali Corp., the court allowed the policyholder’s Consumer Fraud Act claim to proceed where the policyholder presented “a very different calculus” than a breach of contract claim. See 2010 WL 1286076, at *5. The policyholder alleged that the insurance company’s nonperformance was “concealed under a facade of compliance with [the policyholder’s] contractual obligations and a series of dilatory, deceptive and punitive maneuvers designed to mask that non performance.” Id. The court found that “[s]tringing the [policyholder] along with the intimation that things were progressing toward a resolution when, in reality, there is no end in sight, making unreasonable and irrelevant demands, and never providing a definite answer certainly qualifies as an allegation of deception and intent that the other party rely on that deception.” Id. at *4. The court explained that the policyholder’s Consumer Fraud Act claim depicted “not merely an inefficient failure to follow through on obligations,” but rather “an insurance company that was doing all in its power to wear down the [policyholder] and to put off indefinitely a frank decision regarding coverage and the reasons for the denial.” Id. at *5. The court noted that the allegations could be read as “charging an attempt by [the insurance company] to set up the [policyholder] for a claim on non-cooperation, thereby enabling [the insurance company] to claim that it was the [policyholder] who breached the contract.” Id.

In Philadelphia Indem. Ins. Co. v. Chicago Title Ins. Co., the court also allowed a Consumer Fraud Act claim to proceed where the policyholder alleged “that it was misled into purchasing the title insurance policy” by misleading statements on the insurance company’s website. See No. 09-7063, 2011 WL 2731254, *4 (N.D. Ill. July 12, 2011).

In short, a policyholder can assert a Consumer Fraud Act claim against an insurance company if the allegations are separate and independent from the allegations that support a breach of contract claim. These Consumer Fraud Act claims may involve deception in advertising the policy, misrepresentations concerning policy coverage, or deception in the insurance company’s performance of its duties under the policy. A Consumer Fraud Act claim is valuable to a policyholder because it entitles them to additional remedies, including punitive damages and attorneys’ fees. Accordingly, where an insurance company wrongfully denies a claim, attorneys for policyholders should fully evaluate the insurance company’s conduct both during the policy acquisition phase and thereafter to determine if the insurance company has violated the Consumer Fraud Act.