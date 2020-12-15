Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner is tapping a longtime Chicago-based Baker McKenzie executive to serve as the global firm’s new chief operating officer.Starting in March, Jason Marty will join BCLP’s Chicago office.Marty currently serves as the COO of Baker McKenzie, where he’s worked for nearly 20 years in several roles.“This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining BCLP and I look forward to helping drive the firm’s growth and success,” Marty said in a written statement. “There is already tremendous energy and …