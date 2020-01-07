Lois and Robert Berg sued a law firm for allegedly violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, or FDCPA, by including them as defendants in a mortgage foreclosure case involving a house in north suburban Northbrook, they allegedly owned as joint tenants with the sole borrower, their daughter Lauren Berg.Lauren allegedly defaulted on a loan that was secured by her interest in the real estate. Her parents, referred to as the Bergs, lived in the house.The foreclosure complaint, filed by the law firm of McCalla Raymer …