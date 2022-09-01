Question: When does laches start for barring a trademark infringement action?Discussion: Plaintiff A.I.G. Agency (Agency) is a family-owned insurance broker in Missouri. American International Group (International) is a large insurance company. Agency first started using AIG as a trademark in 1958. International started using AIG as a trademark somewhere between 1968 and 1970. In 1995, International sent a demand letter to Agency demanding that it cease using the AIG trademark. Agency responded that it had the right to …