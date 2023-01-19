Question: Can the right of publicity survive a person’s death?Discussion: In August 2022, the Allen Toussaint Legacy Act went into effect in Louisiana. The Act is named after the New Orleans pianist. The act protects an individual’s right of publicity even after the individual is deceased. While Louisiana had protected a person’s right to control the commercial use of their name, image and likeness while they were living, the right ended when they died. That is no longer the case.Specifically, the law …