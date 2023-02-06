U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth W. Jantz’s love of the Buffalo Bills football team helped prepare her for her judicial duties on the federal trial bench, according to her brother.John J. Westman of The Westman Law Firm in Jamestown, New York, told those attending Jantz’s formal installation on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that his sister’s devotion to the Bills provided her with qualities essential to serving on the bench.“There is no fan base in the world that is more …