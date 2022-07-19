Question: Do cease and desist negotiations confer personal jurisdiction when suit is filed? Discussion: Zipit Wireless Inc. is a Delaware corporation with a principal place of business in South Carolina. Zipit sent a cease a desist letter to Apple Inc., which is located in the Northern District of California. Zipit accused Apple of infringement on Zipit’s patents directed to wireless instant messaging devices.Over the course of three years, the parties exchanged several rounds of correspondence. At one point, Zipit’s …