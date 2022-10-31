Question: Can the successful defendant in a copyright declaratory action involving the first “Friday the 13th” movie recover his attorneys’ fees under the Copyright Act?Discussion: In 1980, Horror Inc.’s predecessor, Manny, Inc., hired Victor Miller to write a screenplay for what became the landmark horror film, “Friday the 13th.” Miller’ agreement with Manny, Inc. gave Manny Inc. the right to produce the movie. Forty years later, Miller served a notice under Section 203 of the Copyright Act. The section allows an author …