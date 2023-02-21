Question: What would a decent patent lawyer do to respond to requests to admit when the client is overseas and unavailable due to a COVID lockdown?Discussion: Plaintiff Eagle Eyes Traffic Industry USA Holding LLC (“Eagle Eyes”) filed a motion for an order compelling defendant E-Go Bike LLC (“E-Go”) to provide responses to Eagle Eyes’ discovery including requests for admission (“RFAs”). E-Go conceded that the requests were properly served by e-mail and it missed the deadline for responding.E-Go’s explanation for its failure …