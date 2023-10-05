Justice Eugene G. Doherty is the first of his family to be born in the United States, giving him a perspective he says helps him on the bench — and sparking an interest in genealogy.The 4th District Appellate Court justice and Rockford native said all of his grandparents grew up in Ireland and his parents in Scotland, with the latter eventually migrating to the United States by way of Australia.“I am the tail end of a great migration from Ireland through Scotland to the U.S.,” Doherty said. “And it …